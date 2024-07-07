DETROIT — Two people were killed and 19 injured in a shooting at a street party in Detroit on Sunday, Michigan State Police said.

State police said no one had been arrested so far and that they were assisting municipal police in the investigation, according to a message on the X platform. They added that according to preliminary investigations, two people were killed and 19 others had “various injuries.”

“At this time, investigators and forensic personnel are analyzing all available evidence and will continue their work throughout the weekend,” police said in a statement Sunday.

The agency added that there will be a press conference on Monday with Police Chief James White and Mayor Mike Duggan to give “a new strategy on street parties.”

Detroit Police Capt. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the agency, declined to provide further details. Duggan spokesman John Roach said the mayor would attend Monday’s news conference to give “a security strategy for the block parties,” but he declined to comment on the shooting.

The shooting comes amid a violent weekend on the American holiday of Independence Day. Gun violence typically spikes in the summer, especially around the Fourth of July. Experts say that’s due to a combination of factors, including increased social events and increased alcohol consumption.

State Rep. Mai Xiong, who represents the district where the shooting occurred, said she was “heartbroken.”

“During what was meant to be a joyous celebration of Independence Day weekend, we were instead faced with a devastating reminder that gun violence is too close, it’s in our own backyards,” he said in a statement.