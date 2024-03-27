The Local Police of La Unión and the Civil Guard have increased surveillance to prevent a new sabotage from leaving the population center of Portmán incommunicado once again. As investigation sources confirmed to LA VERDAD, two consecutive thefts of a cable from the Telefónica repeater pole that provides voice and data coverage to a thousand residents of the town were the cause of the service collapsing.

The first of them took place on March 15. Until Telefónica employees replaced the cable on Monday the 18th, the neighbors did not even have access to emergency calls to the 112 switchboard. This is of vital importance in a town that is considered a “point of special isolation” due to the orography. and the time of arrival at health centers.

However, since dawn on the 19th, the neighbors were once again without service when the theft of the cable that had been replaced hours before was confirmed. So the telephone company employees had to appear again on the 20th to undertake the same replacement work. Police investigations have not yet found the whereabouts of the cable thieves. To access the repeater, located near the road that leads to Portmán at the access to the Cola del Caballo, the perpetrators of the robbery had to use a vehicle.

The spokesman for the Portmán neighborhood groups, Daniel Portero, assured that the lack of telephone communication in this town is “especially serious”, due to the advanced age of many of its inhabitants and because “arriving at a health center or an ambulance arriving in Portmán “It doesn't take less than 25 or 30 minutes.” For this reason, he asked the authorities to “give maximum interest” to prevent this situation “from being repeated.”