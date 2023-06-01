One of the CAF headquarters buildings. CAF

Live, the 26th CAF Annual Conference

Washington will host this Thursday and Friday a key meeting to discuss the future of Latin America and the Caribbean. The US capital will have an agenda and 30 high-level panelists to analyze the challenges of sustainable development. The Annual Conference of CAF-development bank in the region, will raise the most important points of resilience after the pandemic, financing for climate action, migration and economic growth, women’s empowerment, democratic and political governance abroad.

The event, organized annually since 1997, together with the Inter-American Dialogue and the Organization of American States, intends to focus on the solutions that are taking shape in the most unequal continent in the world. The conference will be broadcast live on the EL PAÍS website and will take place between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. local time, Washington local time. (From 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Colombian time; from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Mexican time and from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Argentine time).

Among the participants in the event are Sergio Díaz-Granados, executive president of CAF -development bank of Latin America, Laura Chinchilla, former president of Costa Rica and co-chair of the Board of Directors of the Inter-American Dialogue, Frank Mora, United States ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), Hilen Meirovich, Head of Climate Change at IDB Invest, Rebecca Bill Chavez, President and CEO of the Inter-American Dialogue, Beatriz Londoño, former Minister of Health and Social Protection of the Government of Colombia or Thomas Shannon, former Undersecretary of State of Political Affairs of the Government of the United States of America.

This is the scheduled agenda of the event:

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

· Thursday June 1

Session I – Is LAC prepared for another pandemic?

Session II – Financing the fight against climate change

· Friday June 2

Session III – Reconciling migration and growth

Session IV – Women’s economic empowerment – Promoting an equitable and inclusive digital economy

Session V – Strengthening democratic governance through foreign policy

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.