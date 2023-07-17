The Labor Relations Regulation Law specifies an annual leave of two days for each month, if the worker’s service period is more than 6 months and less than a year, while the total annual leave period is 30 days annually if the worker’s service period exceeds one year.

The law stated, “When the worker’s service ends, he is entitled to annual leave for fractions of the last year.”

And the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that the law regulating labor relations stipulates that the worker be granted annual leave, and the employer can specify the date for its start, and he can also divide it into two periods.