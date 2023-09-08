Friday, September 8, 2023, 00:52



Today and tomorrow, starting at 5:00 p.m. Event venue (REMO). Segura mill. €15 / €20 / €35 / €200 / €400.

Several DJs will join forces this weekend to transform the Molina de Segura events venue, REMO, into a collective demonstration of excessive passion for flaming and endless revelry. Thus, during the two days that make up this edition of Molina Sound: Electronic Music Festival led by the Valencian Javi Boss, a benchmark of the scene, Chumi DJ, Di Carlo, Paco García, DJ Juanma, DJ Olga, Víctor will perform on stage Vera or Dani DJ.

At an economic level, the tickets for this event are distributed as follows: €15 for one-day access and €20 if it is on Friday and Saturday. Likewise, you can also get reserved areas with prices ranging from €200 to €400.