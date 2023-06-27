Nfter the chaos of the weekend, Russia’s power and media apparatus was striving on Monday to restore normality. In Moscow, the Moscow region and the Voronezh region, the “anti-terrorist operations” proclaimed by militia leader Yevgeny Prigozhin on Saturday in response to the uprising were declared over. The style-defining state television man Dmitrij Kiselev showed on Sunday how the events should be evaluated. In his “News of the Week” he brought an excerpt from an interview that Vladimir Putin had given in 2018. Visibly younger and posing as the awe-inspiring ruler of the world, the Russian president said he could forgive, but not everything, and then clarified that that didn’t count as treason. “And now treason has happened,” said Kiselyov, referring to the uprising, for which Putin also used the word on Saturday morning.

But the most important thing now, Kiselyov said, is that people from both camps (that of Prigozhin and that of the security apparatus and the military), who are equally willing to give their lives for Russia, do not kill each other in a senseless war. “Russia has again passed a matriculation test, and the pillars of unity have remained unshakable,” Kiselyov triumphed. It is obviously a matter of further suggesting the national unity that Putin invoked as a pledge of victory. Even if the jubilation for Prigozhin on his departure from Rostov-on-Don on Saturday evening makes the alleged unity seem more like a chimera than ever.