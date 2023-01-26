Two days earlier he had gone to the hospital for checks, Daniele Agostino Massaro died on the street, in front of the eyes of passers-by

Daniele Agostino Massaro he lost his life at the age of just 43, seized by a sudden illness, two days after being discharged from the hospital.

A sad story that happened to Ostuni, in the province of Brindisi. Two days earlier, Daniele Agostino Massaro had gone to the Emergency room for checkups, but had been discharged and sent home.

On the 24th morning, while he was on the street, the 43-year-old was seized by a sudden illness. Witnesses said they saw him slumped in his car. He had just left his family doctor’s office.

Some passersby immediately intervened in an attempt to help him and promptly sounded the alarm at 118. Soon after, the health workers arrived, but despite numerous attempts to revive him, which went on for more than an hour, they were eventually forced to surrender and to note the sad death.

The body is now in the morgue, at the disposal of the judicial authority awaiting autopsy. Only the coroner’s results will establish the exact cause of death and look for a possible link to your access to the emergency department.

Farewells for Daniele Agostino Massaro

Daniele Agostino Massaro was well known in Ostuni, always engaged in the political and musical fields. After the news, many people wanted remember italso through social networks and clinging to the pain of his family.

Hi Daniele, you left us suddenly … Learning this news is painful for those like me who knew you and I can’t believe it. Man engaged in politics with the Greens, in culture and musician. Daniele rest in peace, your passing is sad.