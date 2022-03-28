Energy experts and analysts believe that Russia insists on implementing the resolution as a way to circumvent the economic sanctions imposed by the Europeans and the United States in response to the military operation in Ukraine, and aims mainly to improve the situation of its local currency and economic system, and to put pressure on “unfriendly” countries to dissuade them from their tough stances towards it.

And German Economy Minister Robert Hepak said on Monday that the Group of Seven rejects Putin’s demand to pay in rubles to buy Russian energy, pointing to the group’s insistence on the need for Moscow to respect energy contracts.

Germany relies heavily on Russian gas, which represents about 55 percent of its total gas imports.

This was previously confirmed by French President Emmanuel Macron, who considered that Putin’s demand to pay for gas shipments to the European Union in rubles and not in dollars or euros, “is not possible and is not stipulated in the contracts.”

But at the same time, the Russian President confirmed today his adherence to the decision, and turned it into an executive formula on the ground, as Putin instructed the government, the Central Bank and Gazprom, once again, to take measures to change the currency of payment for gas to the ruble for “unfriendly” countries by March 31.

easing the economic blockade

For his part, the economic analyst and CEO of the “Qurum Center for Strategic Studies” in London, Tariq Al-Rifai, believes in statements to Sky News Arabia, that the insistence on implementing this decision was expected, because Russia cut off from the international banking system “Swift” at the insistence of Western countries that imposed An economic embargo on Russia.

Severe economic sanctions, imposed by the United States and its Western allies, deteriorated the Russian banking system and caused a sharp collapse in the value of the ruble against foreign currencies.

Al-Rifai added that, “Indeed, economic sanctions have caused the collapse of the Russian economy, and a significant deterioration in the ruble during the past weeks before it recently stabilized. Therefore, from the Russian point of view, the decision is positive for the Russian economy and is a test of the strength of the economic blockade against it.”

He pointed out that Putin’s decision contributed to a rise in the local currency, as well as a rise in gas prices in Europe, especially Britain.

The Russian currency has compensated part of the losses it has suffered since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, as the dollar is currently trading below the level of 94 rubles.

Al-Rifai expected the decision to have a temporary impact on oil prices, likely to escalate prices to reach again above $130 a barrel with the start of implementing the decision, adding: “We must give time for this decision to see how oil traders face this problem.”

Two days before the implementation of the Russian decision on the ground, Brent crude futures settled at the level of 115.62 dollars a barrel, today.

JPMorgan had forecast that Brent crude could end the year at $185 a barrel if Russian supply disruptions continue, with traders shunning Russian oil.

big risks

The CEO of the Corum Center for Strategic Studies returned to saying that “any country that wants Russian oil or gas must convert the ruble, although this creates stability for the currency, but at the same time the investor faces higher risks because trading in the ruble is difficult today.”

He pointed out that many European countries have policies to prevent cooperation and trade exchange with Russia or dealing with the ruble, and if they refrain from buying in rubles, this means that other countries are going to buy oil at a higher price.

But the expert in the oil and gas sector and founder of “Ferrosi” for investment management and financial advisory, Cyril Widdershofen, told “Sky News Arabia” that Putin’s statements “will not do on the ground, as most of the current Russian gas importers will abide by their current long-term contracts, which Do not rely on or stipulate payment in rubles.

Widdershofen added that, “If Moscow sticks to this decision, there will be a major breach of contracts, which means that negotiations will have to start to sign new contracts in reality. Given the current view adopted by Europe, this will not be an easy process, even if it is taken into account by any of the countries.” European imported.

The European Union has authorized the European Commission to jointly purchase gas, liquefied natural gas and hydrogen with the aim of exploiting the economic weight of the European Union in order to benefit from favorable prices, as well as facilitating contacts with international suppliers in order to diversify the sources of supply.

It is worth noting that the data of the Russian “Gazprom” company indicate that 58 percent of its natural gas sales to Europe and other countries until late January were settled in euros, while the dollar accounted for about 39 percent of the total sales, and the pound sterling about 3 percent.