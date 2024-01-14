A few days before the crazy act, Igor Moser had received the registered letter with which Ester Palmieri requested custody of the children

A few days before Igor Moser took the life of his ex-partner Ester Palmieri and then took his own life, the man had received the registered letter from the woman's lawyer, in which custody of the three children was discussed. In the meantime, the authorization has been issued to the 37-year-old's family, who will then be able to proceed with the organization of the funeral.

Investigations continue to clarify the tragedy that occurred on Thursday morning Valflorianain Trentino Alto Adige.

According to what has emerged in recent days and reported by the local media, Igor Moser, author of the femicide suicide, a few days before the crazy gesture had received a letter from the ex-partner's lawyer.

The registered letter asked for the matter to be regularized on trust of the couple's three children, three children aged between 5 and 10.

Marta LuchiniEster Palmieri's lawyer, would have told the Carabinieri that Igor was worried about the money issuewhich he would have to pay monthly to Ester for the children's maintenance.

It is also clear that Moser he didn't accept the separation at all from his partner. In fact, it appears that towards the end of December, the man went to Ester's massage center with the aim of convincing her to take a step back. On that occasion she had told him that if he had not left spontaneously, she would have called the Carabinieri.

Her parents had advised the 37-year-old to change the lock of her house, but she was not worried and did not imagine that she could become the victim of such a tragic ambush.

The results of the autopsy carried out on Ester Palmieri

Meanwhile, yesterday the no impediment to the Palmieri family, who can therefore think about organizing the funeral of the 37 year old.

The document was issued after conclusion of the autopsy examinationwhich clarified other fundamental points on feminicide.

The woman died for the hemorrhagic shock due to the single blow that Igor Moser inflicted on her throat, deeply severing both the carotid artery and the jugular.

The weapon used would be a hunting knife, which the woodcutter would have brought with him. Which makes the gesture premeditated.

The knife was later found stuck in a beam of the barn owned by Moser, where the man, after killing his wife, went to take his own life by hanging.