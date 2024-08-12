Home World

From: Nico Reiter

Press Split

Despite a hospital stay, it seemed as if Richard Lugner was on the road to recovery. Now he died on August 12th.

Döbling – Richard “Mörtel” Lugner is dead. The building contractor died on the morning of Monday, August 12, 2024. He was known as a star of Viennese high society, especially through his appearances on television and at events such as the annual Opera Ball.

Broken lumbar vertebra and heart surgery: Richard Lugner had a long medical record

The building contractor had been in poor health since June. At the beginning of the month, he cracked a lumbar vertebra, which subsequently caused him problems, according to the Austrian press. After a few weeks of recovery in his villa in Döbling, he returned to public life on July 11 – this time in a wheelchair.

But a short time later, the society star had to undergo heart surgery. An existing tear in his heart cap had become larger. The “clip method was used via the vein, with which operations on the heart are carried out through the skin instead of cutting open the body,” he told Today.

Richard Lugner is dead: His wives, his fortune and the Opera Ball – the life of the property developer in pictures View photo gallery

Lugner two days before death “in tiptop shape” according to wife Simone

A week later, Richard “Mörtel” Lugner was released from the hospital and returned to his villa in Döbling. Despite this, his health was not ideal. “I am in a lot of pain and am being given a lot of medication,” said the 91-year-old. He continued to be treated by his trusted doctor, Michael Zimpfer. An employee in the house also looked after him.

His values ​​slowly showed an improvement. “The tests have shown that he is in tip-top shape,” his wife Simone said on Saturday (10 August) to oe24The 42-year-old was confident that things would improve again with her husband. Days before his departure, the two posted a video together showing them in Lugnercity.

According to his wife Simone, Richard Lugner was in good shape shortly before his death © Kurt Piles / Imago

On Sunday evening, his ex-wife Christina “Mausi” Lugner spoke to Richard on the phone. They talked about his plans for his upcoming 92nd birthday in October. “I know that Richard was in a lot of pain, but he never complained,” said Christina Lugner about his health.

Sudden death of Richard Lugner: “Heart stopped beating” – cause of death still unknown

On the morning of August 12, 2024, Richard Lugner did not wake up from his sleep, Austrian media unanimously report. According to his ex-wife, he “did not wake up again and passed away peacefully.” Lugner was found by his wife Simone and the housekeeper, who called an emergency doctor. The attempted resuscitation was unfortunately unsuccessful, as oe24 reported.

Lugner’s doctor and friend Artur Worseg was also immediately called to the villa in Döbling by the family. “When I arrived, the emergency doctor was already there. Unfortunately, the resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful,” says the doctor, “He hadn’t been feeling very well for the last few days. On Sunday he fell asleep and at around 4 or 5 a.m. his heart simply stopped beating. He didn’t notice anything.” Worseg does not reveal the exact medical background.

Although he complained of some health problems, his death came as a surprise to his relatives. This also applies to Cathy Lugner, who he was married to before his last wife Simone: “Despite his age, I would not have expected this. It was a real shock!” (no)