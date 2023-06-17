Alvaro Alejandro de la O Martinez, only 4 years old, is missing Therefore, the Baja California Attorney General’s Office activated the Amber Alert to find the immediate whereabouts of the minor.

The child Álvaro was last seen on June 14 in the downtown area of Tijuana.

Álvaro Alejandro de la O Martínez is a Mexican with white complexion, short light brown hair, small brown eyes, height 1.10 meters, weight 16 kilograms, thin complexion.