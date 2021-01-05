Highlights: A female health worker died two days after Pfizer’s corona vaccine in Portugal

Sonia Acevedo died ‘suddenly’ on New Year’s Day, about 48 hours after taking the vaccine

It is being told that after applying the vaccine no side effects were seen in them.

Lisbon

Two days after taking Pfizer’s Corona Vaccine in Portugal, a female health worker working in a cancer hospital died. Sonia Acevedo (41) died of ‘sudden death’ on New Year’s Day, about 48 hours after taking the Corona vaccine. A postmortem of the woman’s body will be done soon. Sonia, a mother of two, worked at the Portugal Institute of Oncology.

It is being told that after applying the vaccine, no side effects were seen in them. Sonia’s father Abilio Acevedo told a Portuguese newspaper, ‘My daughter was fine. He had no health problem. The daughter had applied corona vaccine but had no symptoms. I do not know what happened. I only want answers. ‘ He said, “I only want to know why my daughter died.”

Investigation of reasons for Sonia’s death

Sonia’s hospital has also confirmed that her employee was administered Pfizer’s Corona vaccine on 30 December. The hospital said that when Sonia was injected with the corona virus vaccine, no ‘sudden effects’ were seen immediately and several hours later. The hospital said in its statement that the causes of Sonia’s death were being investigated.

Sonia was working in this renowned cancer hospital for the last 10 years. Sonia used to live with her family but she died at her partner’s house. After the vaccine, Sonia also took a selfie with a Facebook facemask. He wrote, ‘The corona vaccine was in place.’ Sonia’s father said that after celebrating New Year’s Eve, the news of Sonia’s death came the next day.



‘My daughter left home and I could never see her’

Shocked by the daughter’s death, Abileo Acevedo said, “My daughter left the house and I could never see her.” Sonia’s daughter told that there was some discomfort at the place where her mother was vaccinated but other than that she was fine. In addition to Sonia, 538 other hospital staff have also been administered Pfizer’s Corona vaccine. The Portuguese Ministry of Health has been informed about this incident.