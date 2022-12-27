This is in all likelihood the first initiative of its kind in Italy: in Ravenna, the city’s art school “Nervi-Severini” has instituted menstrual leave for all female students who request it.

With a resolution, published in recent days on the institute’s bulletin board, it is established that female students suffering from dysmenorrhea can stay at home for two days a month without the absence being counted among those which affect the grade in behavior or the validity of the school year.

By law, in fact, admission to the ballots is subject to attendance in class for at least three quarters of the annual timetable. Exceptions are already foreseen, for justified and documented absences, such as for example illnesses accompanied by medical certificates.

Dysmenorrhea will be one of the exceptions granted, as requested by just over a dozen girls who had spoken to the representatives of the student component on the school council.

They hoped to give a voice to their condition, which sees them suffering from menstrual cramps so severe that they interfere with class attendance activities. They sought and obtained a measure that follows the menstrual leave currently regulated in Spain, but applied to the world of work.

“The promotion of citizenship skills, which constitutes one of the educational objectives of the schools, also passes through the transposition of the legitimate requests of the students who are put in a position to ascertain how the problems can be managed through a democratic process which takes place within the college students,” says Principal Dradi.

In fact, students with dysmenorrhea will only need to produce a medical certificate a year, certifying the presence of the syndrome, and they will automatically be able to be justified for their absence, which must however be specified by the parents in the institute’s web booklet .

The Nervi-Severini high school is increasingly progressive: menstrual leave is in fact added to the already present regulation for ‘career aliases’, i.e. the possibility of adopting the preferred name for transgender students in official documents concerning the school.