The army has been fighting the rebel group Fact in the desert near the Niger border since mid-April. Now the army wants to have “neutralized” the rebels. The information cannot be verified as journalists do not have access to the combat area.

Thousands of people demonstrated in Chad against the newly established military government and its support from France. Image: dpa

D.he army of Chad claims to have killed “hundreds” of rebels in two days of fighting in the west of the country. The security forces had completed their operation against the rebels in the Nokou region, an army spokesman said on Friday.

“Several hundred rebels were neutralized” and 66 others were captured. Six soldiers were killed in the fighting on the side of the army. The information provided by the army cannot be verified by an independent party, and journalists are not allowed to enter the combat area.

Long-time head of state passed away last week

The army has been fighting the rebel group Fact in the desert area near the Niger border since mid-April. According to official information, the long-time head of state Idriss Déby Itno died last week of injuries sustained during battles by the Chadian army against rebels. The longtime president of Chad was considered an important ally of the West in the fight against jihadists in the Sahel zone.

After his death, Déby’s 37-year-old son Mahamat Idriss Déby moved to the top of the state and the military. While the army promised new elections after an 18-month transition period, the opposition denounced a “coup”.