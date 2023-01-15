Home page World

Micha von der Rampe can hardly wait: In less than two weeks he will be playing two different concerts at the Steng estate in Lauffen. © Micha from the ramp

Micha von der Rampe’s “Dahoim Feschd” in August in Brackenheim near Heilbronn was a complete success. Now the winter versions of the concert follow. The TikTok star has a few surprises in store.

In the midst of the ecstasy, tears suddenly flow: When Micha von der Rampe celebrated his successful and sold-out “Dahoim Feschd” concert in Brackenheim, southwest of Heilbronn, last August, some of his young fans had to go home before the last note had faded. Because hours of partying in the moonlight is not for small children. The 26-year-old musician and TikTok star from Brackenheim explains: “Some visitors had to go to bed at a later hour.”

And for this, Micha von der Rampe, whose trademark is a blue tuba, has come up with something special for the end of January: On Thursday and Friday, January 26th and 27th, he will be hosting in Lauffen, southwest of Heilbronn, in the event hall of the Steng estate two winter versions of his “Dahoim Feschd” concert – and they are completely different.

Micha von der Rampe: Differences in “Dahoim Feschd” concerts

TikTok star Micha von der Rampe: “On Thursdays, the children’s punch edition of ‘Dahoim Feschd’ starts with my show at 6:30 p.m. I’m playing a special 90-minute children’s concert, in which some of my old pieces and a guest musician on the piano are featured and I also bring fans onto the stage 20 concerts in the Megapark in Mallorca played. If you don’t have to get up in bed after the Kinderpunsch Edition concert, you can still take photos with Micha and get an autograph. “But for the parents there’s also a delicious mulled wine with the children’s punch edition,” says the content creator and laughs.

Things really get going on Fridays with the second part of the January “Dahoim-Feschd” by Micha von der Rampe, the mulled wine edition. “The signs are all set for a party,” says the musician from the Heilbronn area. Of course, by then at the latest, his new après-ski hit “Berge, Berge, schön Hütte” will be heard, which was preceded by a dispute over a song sung by Mickie Krause. After Micha von der Rampe’s one-hour concert, DJ Nachrocker will be playing on the second evening of the “Dahoim Feschd”.

Artist Micah from the ramp tik tok 973,900 followers (as of January 12, 2023) Instagram 191,000 followers (as of January 12, 2023) Spotify 489,000 monthly listeners (as of January 12, 2023) YouTube 174,000 subscribers (as of January 12, 2023) Most Successful Song Partyanimal: 17,467,080 Spotify streams (as of January 12, 2023)

Micha von der Rampe: Next “Dahoim Feschd” in summer near Heilbronn

The January events of the “Dahoim Feschd” take place almost exactly in the middle between the premiere of the “Dahoim Feschd” last late summer and its continuation on August 11 of this year, again on the fairground at the Brackenheim community center in the Heilbronn area.

TikTok star Micha von der Rampe, who has brought content to people not only as a content creator on social media, but also as a newspaper deliverer, explains: “I’m just in the mood for an even more romantic event now in winter to put your feet up. The Steng event hall, a former potato hall, is an absolutely awesome and suitable place for it.” and it is already clear that at the “Dahoim Feschd” in August Singer DJ Robin with his mega hit “Layla” will be there.