The victims are a man and a woman. One of the cyclists was rushed to a hospital in Tilburg.
After the accident, the driver continued to drive. He then collided with the car again a few hundred meters further, flipped over and came to a stop against a lamppost. The man fled. The police are looking for him. He may also have been injured himself.
An air ambulance also came to the incident. The police are investigating the accident.
#cyclists #injured #collision #motorist #crashes #flees
Leave a Reply