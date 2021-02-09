The Copa del Rey, and more with the current format, it becomes a greedy competition for both success and demagoguery. Any team that goes through two or three rounds is unrealistically close to achieving a feat that is the bread and butter of many clubs. Not to mention the ease with which a team is defined as a “cupbearer.” And it is that true cupbearers in the 21st century, of the silver and final qualifiers instead of glasses and distillates, the Seville and the Barcelona, which today play their ninth and fourteenth semifinals respectively of a tournament to which both entities regularly polish.

Had in Nerve the question of whether to come across Barcelona in the semifinals or find him in the final that had the most ballots, in theory, according to the four teams present in the penultimate round of the tournament. There were arguments for all tastes. The weight of the last two finals lost with the Catalans is a painful drag in Sevilla, while playing back and forth the difficulty doubles and the emotional load of a February in which the Dortmund. The draw, that ceremony in which the fate of Sevilla is always mentioned when it is their turn Almeria but not the amount of times he appears in such acts at national and European level, dictated a semifinal between the two most cup teams of the 21st century. And that’s what there is today.