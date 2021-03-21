Prior registration is mandatory, through the email [email protected] Jorge Durán, councilor Ginés Campillo and Miguel Rubio. / MAZARRÓN TODAY THE TRUTH Mazarron Sunday, March 21, 2021, 10:30



The offer of activities for this Holy Week is extended with two free guided tours: one to learn about the religious heritage of the churches of Mazarrón and another to delve into the history of the centennial municipal necropolis. Organized by the Department of Culture, the company turismomazarron.com will be in charge of carrying them out, led by the journalist Miguel Rubio. Prior registration is mandatory, through the email [email protected] The groups will be of ten people.