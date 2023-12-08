Two people of Arab nationality seized a four-wheel defense vehicle worth 60,000 dirhams from an Arab woman in a fraudulent manner. They tempted her with a large price for the car, then asked her to try it for four days before executing the deal. She later discovered that she was the victim of a fraud, at a time when she needed the price of the car. To implement its obligations, as stated in the Public Prosecution’s investigations.

Immediately after she informed the police, legal measures were taken, and one of the accused was arrested and referred in presence, and the other in absentia, to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, which in turn referred them to the Misdemeanor Court, which convicted them and ruled that they should be imprisoned for six months and deported, and they should be fined jointly for the value of the car.

The details of the case stated that the defendants misappropriated the money of others, and used fraud as a means of earning money. They lured the victim in this case after she published an advertisement on the Facebook platform in which she expressed her desire to sell her four-wheel drive car, model 2018, as the fugitive defendant contacted her, expressing his desire to sell it. Purchase the car, and agree on a specific time and place to come and inspect it.

The lawsuit papers indicated that the first defendant came with the second defendant, and they inspected the car, and the latter negotiated the price with her, and offered her an attractive price, 60 thousand dirhams, so she wanted to seize the opportunity and complete the sale as quickly as possible.

To complete the trick, the two defendants asked her to test the vehicle, and presented her with a check in the amount of 5,400 dirhams as a guarantee until the end of the trial period and the completion of the deal, but she was shocked after the expiration of the set period that the fleeing defendant turned off his phone, which prevented her from reaching it, then she went forward to cash the check from the bank, and she was injured. Another shock when I was surprised that the account was closed.

She realized that she had fallen victim to fraud when another victim of the same defendants contacted her to inform her that their cars were in a garage in the Emirate of Sharjah, but she discovered that this was not true, so she reported the incident.

The victim said in the Public Prosecution’s investigations that she received a call from the fugitive accused after she published an advertisement about her desire to sell the car. He came to meet her with the second accused in front of a public park, and the latter negotiated with her about the price and insisted on receiving the car, but she refused to do so because they did not show my cards. Identity.

She added that they scheduled a later appointment with her at her residence, and the fleeing defendant handed her a check for 5,400 dirhams as a guarantee until the four-day test drive was completed, and he presented her with a copy of his identity, passport, and driver’s license. The second arrested defendant told her that he would bear full responsibility, as he was the one who negotiated with her and convinced her to accept the deal.

The victim indicated that she agreed to hand over the car to them because she was in urgent need of completing the deal due to her desire to pay her obligations, but she was surprised on the second day immediately by a succession of traffic violations against the car, and when the time came to cash the check, she was shocked that the account was closed.

She received a voice message from the fleeing accused in which he admitted that the vehicle was with him and the other accused in another emirate, but she discovered that they were professional fraudsters when she was contacted by another victim who had seized his vehicle in the same way.

Upon questioning the second arrested accused, he denied what was attributed to him in the Public Prosecution’s investigations, admitting that the first accused (the fugitive) contacted him and asked him to accompany him to rent a vehicle from a woman in Dubai. They met the victim, agreed to rent the car, and signed a special agreement for that, then His colleague handed her 6,000 dirhams, in addition to a security check, pointing out that they returned together in the car, and the first accused dropped him off in front of a café, and left in the car and did not see him again.

The court ruled that they were convicted and imprisoned for six months, in addition to their deportation from the state, and a joint fine of 60 thousand and 100 dirhams.

