What a professional cyclist was missing. If the guy is usually played every time they go out to roll on secondary roads, always trying to avoid a fatal accident with a motor vehicle, which has happened to the Italian Luca Colnaghi (26 years) in the vicinity of the lake of how it is, it is worth the redundancy, the height.

The VF Group Bardianii CSF-Fafaizane team corridor has reported what happened in Tuttobiciweb: «It was all so absurd that if I had not lived in the first person, I would think it was a scene of a film. On Wednesday (March 5), early in the afternoon, when I was between Lierna and Varenna (Italy) with my brother Andrea (also cyclist of the Karcag Cycling team), unfortunately we crossed on the road with a motorcycle guy who was looking for problems. He stopped by my side, insulted me and put his vehicle on my way to force me to stop. When I found myself face to face with him, we tried to calm him, tell him to stop, that we did not feel like arguing, but he pushed me and made me fall. Then he attacked me by grabbing my neck. Luckily, my brother and I managed to stop him and make him go. But he tried to intimidate us again in the opposite direction, as if he were going to collide with us ».

“When I got home, I realized that I had lost my headphones in my shirt pocket so I looked for them again, making the mistake of introducing myself alone at the scene of the incident,” Collaghi continues. Unfortunately, the individual, who later discovered that he was already known by the Police, returned with another foreigner like him aboard the motorcycle. First they touched me and made me fall, then when the passenger was fleeing, he picked up a stone on the road and threw it into my rear wheel. Not happy, they came towards me with their motorcycle, blocking me on the wall next to the road, the parapet that separates the lake road from how. I was already injured by the impact, but it should have seemed little, so that these two characters went down the motorcycle to grab me behind and handle me a fist on my face. When I managed to free myself, the GPS alarm had already alerted my father, who arrived at the place of the incident before the police that he had warned.

When the second time the criminals had covered the motorcycle registration with a balaclava, but Luca had already photographed it in the first meeting. The cyclist, bruised, went to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a shoulder dislocation and a fissure in the ribs, in addition to numerous bruises.









The doctors advised him 10 days of rest, but Colnaghi intends to continue with his sports plan. He will fly to Belgium, where this weekend he must run in two tests: «I want to be present at the GP Crintloion and the GP Monseré on Saturday and Sunday. I don’t want two criminals to ruin my weekend, although I know I’m going to suffer.

Of course, the Transalpino corridor filed a complaint with the Carabinieri. The corresponding investigation is underway and, according to the cyclist, one of the aggressors is already identified, since it is well known by the police.