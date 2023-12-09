Two criminal cases were opened against the man who took the senator’s assistant hostage

Two criminal cases were opened against a man who took hostage an assistant to a senator from the Novosibirsk region. This was reported on Saturday, December 9 Telegram– Baza channel.

It is clarified that one of them is about the taking of hostages, and the second is about a deliberately false report about an act of terrorism.

The incident occurred on December 7 in Novosibirsk. A 43-year-old man entered the regional government building, walked to the senator’s assistant’s workplace and took her to the boss’s office, threatening her with an awl. The attacker then shouted that he had taken a hostage, barricaded the doors and threatened to blow up the building with a bomb if anyone decided to stop him.

Police officers arrived at the scene. After 40 minutes, the man released the senator’s assistant and surrendered; he was detained. At the department, he explained that he was suffering from a mental illness and arranged a hostage situation so that he could be cured as quickly as possible.