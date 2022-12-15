The Investigative Committee opened two criminal cases after the convict attacked the escorts in the courtroom

Two criminal cases were initiated after the convict attacked the guards in the courtroom in the city of Karabash, Chelyabinsk region. About it informs press service of the Investigative Department of the TFR for the region.

Cases against 40-year-old Pavel Volosov from Kyshtym were initiated under Articles 317 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer”) and 313 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Escape from custody”).

It is noted that the investigation is currently establishing the circumstances of the incident.

The attack in the Chelyabinsk region became known on the evening of December 15th. The 40-year-old convicted murderer tried to escape during the trial. After the verdict was announced, he wounded two police officers with a metal object and ran out of the courtroom. He was detained after the security forces shot at him.

Now the attacker is in the hospital with a wound to his right thigh. One of the employees was hospitalized in serious condition: he was hit in the neck. The second was also taken to the hospital with a cut head injury.