Investigators opened two criminal cases on the fact of transactions involving children. This was announced on Friday, October 16, by Olga Vradiy, senior assistant to the head of the Main Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee for the Moscow Region.

“According to the investigation, on October 13, 2020, two citizens of one of the neighboring states, being in a cafe in the city of Odintsovo, donated their own two-month-old child for raising. However, they were detained by operational officers of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Moscow region, ”she said.

Investigators withdrew a receipt for abandoning the baby and medical documents about his state of health.

In April, a similar crime was committed in Khimki – a woman donated her newborn child to a friend. In September, the baby’s mother left the territory of Russia, and in October her friend and her child tried to go home with forged documents.

On the fact of the incident, criminal cases were initiated under pp. “B, h” part 2 of Art. 127.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

In January, in an apartment in Odintsovo near Moscow found the baby’s body… The child was born with a congenital pathology, and the mother gave it to a company that was engaged in surrogacy. The baby was not provided with medical care, and as a result he died. In addition to him, there were three more newborns in the makeshift shelter.

Criminal cases were initiated for negligent death and human trafficking. As part of the investigation of the case, eight people were detained, including doctors from private medical centers and employees of commercial organizations. Konstantin Svitnev, the head of the Rosjurconsulting company involved in the case, is in London.

According to media reports, another defendant in the case, Irina Kogut, is hiding in Ukraine. According to the investigation, the woman was twice a surrogate mother – in December 2014, when she gave birth to a girl, and in October 2016, when she gave birth to twins. Investigators believe that she knew about the criminal component of the scheme organized by Rosjurconsulting, which means that she is an accomplice in the crime.