TASS: two crews of Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicles surrendered to the Russian military near Avdiivka in the DPR

Two Ukrainian crews of infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) surrendered to the Russian military near Avdiivka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This is reported TASS with reference to a representative of the power structures of the region.

According to him, the commander of one of the platoons of the 110th separate mechanized brigade (OMBR) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) got in touch with the Russian military in the Avdiivka direction. He requested medical attention for his wounded soldiers after the brigade’s command refused to evacuate.

During the negotiations, the commander asked to provide a safe corridor, since the surrender of the remnants of his unit would take place with all standard weapons, including the two remaining BMP-1s. The operation was successful, the Ukrainian military are on the territory of the republic.

Among those who surrendered were 10 Ukrainian soldiers, some of whom were seriously wounded. The injured are provided with all the necessary medical assistance. The rest are checked for involvement in the commission of war crimes.