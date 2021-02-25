Interest income on interstate loans for the past year amounted to 63 billion rubles. According to the report of the Accounts Chamber, initially it was expected that they will reach 65 billion, the lag behind the plan is due to the non-payment of interest on the debt by the two countries.

Compared to 2019, interest income at the end of 2020 decreased by 10 billion rubles, or 14%. The reduction is associated with the emergence of arrears for some borrowers, according to the report of the joint venture on budget execution.

Izvestia contacted the chamber’s press service with a request to clarify whether in the context of the appearance of delays, we are talking only about two countries that did not transfer interest, or whether a larger number of debtors had problems with payment discipline. The press service of the joint venture replied that they could not provide the requested information, since it is of a secret nature. They also did not specify whether the decrease in the indicator compared to the previous year was due to the fact that some loans had already been repaid.

In response to a request to clarify which two non-paying states are in question, the press service of the Ministry of Finance also stated that they would not disclose these data.

As Izvestia previously reported with reference to the draft program for the management of state finances, by the end of 2020, the delay on government loans issued by Russia to other countries was expected at 25%. It refers to obligations not fulfilled on time – not only for the payment of interest, but also for the main body of the debt.

Interest care: two countries thwarted payments on intergovernmental loans of Russia