Them Spanish and Argentine national teams They made their fans overflow with joy after the first ones were crowned yesterday morning in the Eurocup and the celestials at night of that same day raised the Copa America trophy.

Their crownings were well deserved, in a pair of matches that were exciting and of a high competitive level.

The Reds rounded off their seven-game winning streak at the Euros in perfect fashion after beating England by a narrow 2-1 scoreline. For the English and their passionate fans, it was another tough blow to lose their second consecutive final, when it is well known that their squad of players is the most expensive in the world.

Luis de la Fuente, Spain’s technical director, deserves a special mention, as he was not expected to produce good results due to his lack of experience in managing the senior team. However, he demonstrated great ability by leveraging his performance very well, with a good combination of youth and experience.

But the celebration on Sunday was double for the Spanish, as also in tennis, the young wonder Carlos Alcaraz made the country vibrate, by being crowned for the second time in a row, in the prestigious Wimbledon tournament, after doubling in three sets the historic Novak Djokovic. This young man at such a young age (21 years old), is already a world figure in the white sport.

In the evening, it was Argentina’s turn, which defeated Colombia 1-0 in a heated battle that was decided in overtime. The match was delayed for an hour due to the chaos that arose when dozens of fans of both teams entered the Miami stadium. Fortunately, the crowd behaved well inside the stadium and everything took place in a great football atmosphere.

The sky-blues have a very solid squad and were left without their star Lionel Messi, who was injured in the

early in the second half and left with tears in his eyes, confirming its status as the best team in the world and the biggest winner of trophies in this competition with 15.

It is worth noting that within the same framework, Angel Di María’s retirement from the Argentine national team was announced, and he played a great game against the Colombians.

For its part, Colombia saw an impressive record of 28 games without losing cut short, but we must recognize that they were a worthy opponent for the Argentines and individually their attacking midfielder James Rodriguez received the title of the best player of the tournament.

READY ROLE. The Dorados de Sinaloa will open the official Expansion tournament season as visitors, facing the Mineros de Zacatecas on Saturday, July 26, starting at 4:00 p.m. Sinaloa time.

This duel will also serve to see the debut of the Culiacan team’s coach, the historic scorer Sebastián ‘Loco’ Abreu, in a game that does not look easy for El Gran Pez.

We will see how much the Dorados got out of the preseason and above all how Abreu looks on the bench, because the last coach he was in (Rafael García) did not do well at all.

One day later, on Sunday, July 28, the multi-champion Altante will begin the defense of its crown against the Toros del Celaya.

And the debuting team from Tampico Madero will play at their stadium against Atlético Morelia.

PEELThe third match of the tournaments for 65 and 70 year olds has already been confirmed for this Tuesday, starting at 4:00 pm on court 4 of Sagarpa.

Each player is asked to attend punctually and, above all, to bring their share of the court and refereeing so as not to stress out the popular Lolo Ibarra, promoter of this meeting.

