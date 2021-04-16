Today, Friday, two European countries expressed their willingness to host the upcoming summit between US Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

Finland has offered to host the upcoming summit, according to what the presidency announced in Helsinki today. The office of Finnish President Sauli Niinistö said that the northern European country that had previously hosted a summit between former US President Donald Trump and Putin in 2018, “informed both Washington and Moscow … its desire to organize” the first meeting between the two presidents.

In turn, Austria expressed today, Friday, its willingness to host the meeting if Washington and Moscow so desired.

The Austrian Foreign Ministry said the country “is always ready to host high-level talks of all kinds. Both parties know we are ready.”

The US President had offered his Russian counterpart, during a phone call, to hold a summit in a “third country” during the “coming months”, in a proposal confirmed by the Kremlin.

The American side wants the meeting to take place in Europe “this summer.”

Finland, which is not a member of NATO, maintains close diplomatic relations with Russia, which makes it a diplomatic bridge with Moscow.