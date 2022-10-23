“MK”: two corpses were found in the suburban SNT “Melangist” in the Orekhovo-Zuevsky district

In the SNT near Moscow, after dismantling, the bodies of two men were found. This is reported Telegram-channel “MK: breaking news”.

As it became known to journalists, the corpses of men with gunshot wounds were found in one of the houses located in the garden non-profit partnership (SNT) in the Orekhovo-Zuevsky district. It turned out that the shooting took place in the SNT “Melangist”.

According to the authors, Alexander Shchedrin and another man named Zykov were killed. “According to the preliminary version, everything happened after heavy drinking, but the conflict had an amorous background,” the journalists noted. Sources said that a friend came to the deceased Alexander, who was hunted down by her ex-husband.

It is believed that an unknown man who arrived at the scene arranged a showdown, which ended in the death of two people. According to MK: Breaking News, the killer has already been detained.

On October 21, a local resident was detained in Sevastopol, who is accused of causing bodily harm to his former cohabitant. According to investigators, during a quarrel, the man hit the girl on the head with a bottle, and then inflicted several kicks.