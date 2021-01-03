Highlights: Emergency use of covishield and covaxine approved in India

Congress raised questions on the approval of Bharat Biotech to Covaxin

DCGI claims vaccines to be 110% safe

new Delhi

Good news for the country came on the front of the Corona vaccine today. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the emergency use in India of two vaccine serum institutes, Kovishield and Bharat Biotech’s Kovaxin. PM Modi also expressed happiness by tweeting about this. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh have questioned the approval of Bharat Biotech to use emergency use of ‘Covaxin’.

Premature approval of the vaccine can be dangerous

Congress leader from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, tweeted, “India Biotech Phase III trial of covariate has not yet been completed. In such a situation, it may be dangerous to approve covaxine prematurely. Dr. Harsh Vardhan should give his clarification on this. The use of the corona vaccine should be avoided until the trial is complete. India should use AstraZeneca vaccine during this period.

Jairam Ramesh also raised questions on cocaine

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has also questioned the approval of Bharat Biotech’s covariate. He tweeted, “Bharat Biotech is a first-rate company, but it is surprising that the internationally accepted protocols related to the Phase-3 trial of the vaccine are being revised for ‘Covaxine’.” Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan should give this clarification.

Approval for emergency use of covishield and covaxine

Ever since the beginning of the new year, there has been continuous good news about the Corona vaccine. Following the recommendation of the Expert Committee, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Kovishield of Serum Institute and Kovaxin of Bharat Biotech for emergency use in India. In addition, Zydus Cadila vaccine ‘Zykov-D’ has been approved for Phase III clinical trials.

PM Modi congratulates on approval of Kovid vaccine, scientists say they have fulfilled the dream of self-reliant India

Vaccine claims to be 110 percent safe

DCGI Director VG Somani said- ‘If there was a little doubt about security, we would not approve of any such thing. These vaccines are 110 percent safe. Some side effects such as mild fever, pain, and allergies are common to every vaccine. The claim that people can become impotent with the vaccine is totally nonsense. ‘

