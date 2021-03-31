Two United States Capitol police officers sued former President Donald Trump on Tuesday for allegedly inciting the violent assault on January 6 against that institution. A police officer was killed and dozens of other officers were injured in the episode.

The two men who filed the lawsuit, James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby, say they suffered “physical and psychological injuries” in the clashes that they said were fomented by Trump, who was then spending his last days in the White House and refused to acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory.

“The insurgents were incited by the behavior of Trump, who for several months made his followers believe that he was about to be forcibly removed from the White House by massive electoral fraud,” they say in the lawsuit filed in federal court. in Washington. “The insurrectionary horde, which Trump had exacerbated, encouraged, incited, directed and instigated, broke in and surpassed the plaintiffs and their comrades, persecuting and attacking them,” he continues.

Blassingame, an African-American police officer with 17 years of work on the Capitol, says he was injured in the head and back and suffered psychological consequences after what happened. He also claims to have suffered racist attacks by the followers of the then president. Hemby, with 11 years in the position, suffered injuries to his hands and knees after being struck against the doors of the Capitol, and was sprayed with chemicals on his face and body during the attack.

The two agents are claiming compensation of at least $ 75,000 each, as well as an undisclosed amount for punitive damages.