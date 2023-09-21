In San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León, thediscovery of two coolers with human remainswhich generated a police mobilization.

The events occurred at the intersection of Aquiles Serdán and Simón Bolívar streets, in the center of this municipality, during the morning of this Wednesday.

According to informants close to the investigation, the inhabitants of the area themselves informed the authorities about the presence of the coolers with human remains inside.

The remains of a man were found in one of the coolers. unidentified man, who was wearing jean shorts and a black t-shirt.

A man was also found in the other ice box. whose clothing consisted of blue shorts, no shirt and a light blue garment.

Both coolers were white and had blood stains. A municipal police patrol went to the scene to verify the reports and confirmed the scene.

The authorities began an investigation to identify the victims and clarify the circumstances surrounding this crime.