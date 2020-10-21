Two convicts escaped from the colony-settlement located at IK-15 in Angarsk, Irkutsk region, reports TASS…

According to the regional Main Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia, the absence of convicts Nikolai Nikolaevich Likhanov, born in 1993 and Anatoly Vasilyevich Sentyakov, born in 1995, was discovered on Tuesday, October 20.

It is known that convicts in the Angarsk colony are serving sentences for theft and fraud.

Representatives of the department note that convicts can hide in Svirsk, Nizhneudinsk, Bratsk or Zima. The search for fugitives in the region is being carried out jointly with law enforcement officials.

Let us remind you that last April there were riots in correctional colony No. 15, which ended in a large fire.

Earlier in Angarsk, the police detained a 24-year-old girl who in early September escaped from under an escort with her accomplice.