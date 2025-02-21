Two managers have declared themselves guilty in the case of the ERE for aid to Uvesa. Both have admitted to being necessary cooperators in a crime of prevarication In contest with a crime of embezzlement of public flows, with the mandatory of very qualified undue delay, and accepted sentences of a year and a half of prison and three and a half years of absolute disqualification due to irregularities in socio -labor aids of 2.9 million euros granted by the Junta de Andalucía to the company. The defendants received aid knowing their illegality. This is one of the more than 200 separate pieces from the Macrocousa of the ERE, which continues to add condemnations.

The defrauded money had already returned, with interest, in a litigation in the contentious-administrative jurisdiction, which allowed the Board recover 3.2 million euros.

The two managers have reached a Conformity Agreement With the accusations, making the celebration of the trial at the Seville audience unnecessary. The President of the Court has issued a sentence in the Sala and Live Voice, which is already firm when the accused has expressed his resignation to an appeal. Prison sentences, the minimum for the criminal type of which the defendants declared themselves, are suspended on condition that they do not commit crimes again in the next two years.

More than 20 convictions

The research on the aid to Uvesa, a chicken company of Navarro origin that has a production center in Malaga, was One of the first that ordered the magistrate Mercedes Alaya in the cause of the ERE, back in May 2011. The Macrocousa had opened on January 19.

Fourteen years later, already waiting for the Seville Court to comply with the Constitutional Court Faults, issue a new sentence for the political piece, the ERE macrocause already accumulates 22 convictions. There is more than 130 causes in different phases of judicial gear Waiting to get to the Vis room