On Fridays he plays couscous at Grandma Amina’s house. It is a family tradition, one of those that is neither written down nor forgotten and that her son Nourdin Benhamu recalls at the wheel of the family car. The 48-year-old Moroccan, his wife Zaida and his children Maysam and Moha have taken 26 hours to travel the 1,106 kilometers that separate their home in Barcelona from the port of Algeciras. They are about to embark on the ferry that will take them to meet the matriarch in Tangier. It’s been a year since they last saw her and Benhamu, excited, just longs to “hold” her. He only has a few hours left for that “and to eat couscous”, as he jokes before starting the engine and his vehicle gets lost inside the hold of the ship that will take them to their happy reunion.

Millions of stories like those of Benhamu and his family mark an Operation Crossing the Strait that, this weekend, has saved its first and early peak of critical influx, one of the challenges of this year. The largest movement of travelers in Europe faces this year’s edition with a growth forecast compared to the summer of 2022, when 2,912,283 travelers and 695,487 vehicles passed through the ports of Algeciras, Tarifa (between the two they concentrate 73.2% of passengers ), Malaga, Motril, Almeria, Alicante, Ceuta and Melilla. “And perhaps we will reach the figure of 2019, our maximum year”, advances Esther Mendoza, chief inspector of the Border Post of the port of Algeciras, referring to the 3,340,000 passers-by that the OPE reached in its last edition prior to the parenthesis of the pandemic .

Abdu Karim has not even waited to collect the notes from his two children, as soon as they finished school in Barcelona, ​​the family started the car and headed for the port of Algeciras. “We had everything ready,” the Moroccan advanced at noon this past Friday, ready to overcome two personal milestones: arriving at his parents’ house before the celebration of the Lamb Festival, which is celebrated this coming June 28 and 29 , and avoid the associated crowds this weekend, just for that reason. He was not wrong in his haste. Beyond the forecasts —marked by holidays in Morocco or school vacation dates in Europe—, the border with France in Irún works like a kind of canary in the mine in the Strait. “From there they notify us when vehicle passes through the border become more dense, as is happening right now,” explains Civil Guard captain Javier Holgado Vilches, head of the Algeciras port tax company. Only on the day last Saturday, 5,121 vehicles and 20,785 passengers boarded, according to the latest data released by the Infrastructure Authority.

Queues of vehicles in the Port of Algeciras, this Friday. MARCOS MORENO

The complex gear of the OPE —in which up to six ministries and the ports involved, among multiple institutions participate—, in the end, is “a device so well-rounded that it is polished every year in certain aspects”, as Mendoza points out, “with the fundamental objective of speeding up the passage as much as possible”. In this edition, 19,441 agents throughout Spain participate in the deployment, 21.4% more than in 2022. They divide their work between controlling traffic flows, security, passenger identification and baggage inspection. Although none of the links in the process ignore the importance of humanitarian care for those who are exposed to hours of travel by car and more or less long waits in plains that are equipped with shaded spaces, social and health care points, and even spaces for pray.

This year, the five shipping companies and the Algeciras Bay Port Authority —which this year has a thousand people assigned to it in an operation in which it will invest two million euros— are encouraging travelers to buy tickets in advance and that they arrive at the port the same day of their departure and not before, to avoid unnecessary waiting. This has materialized in that, as soon as they arrive at the pre-boarding waiting bags for 7,000 seats in Algeciras, the cars are placed with colored cardboard that leads them to one area or another, depending on the imminence of the departure. from your ferry The system has passed its acid test in a critical weekend that has passed without incident. Despite the easterly wind storm that complicated navigation in the Strait, the port of Algeciras was able to absorb the almost 300 cars per hour that registered at the infrastructure during the day last Saturday.

The tinsel on the windshield of Abdelhamid Waciri’s van is salmon-colored, so he embarked on the same Friday of his arrival from Almería. He was traveling with his wife, his sister and three children with a roof rack full of gifts for his sisters Zaida and Asía, who were waiting for them in Tangier. Waciri, 60, has lived in Spain for 34 years and decades of comings and goings across the Strait every summer. “We are going to celebrate the Feast of the Lamb in style, to be with them and bring things that give joy to my sisters, we have to give them a hand,” defends the butcher by profession. His story does not surprise Holgado, accustomed to life stories not so different from those carried out in the past by Spanish emigrants in Germany: “They are families with average purchasing power in their places of residence who spend a whole year working and saving so that this moment arrives, to return to spend a month with his people. There, they are the ones who earn the most, the ones who come to help their loved ones”.

Exactly 30 days will be the ones that Nourdin Benhamu is at his mother Amina’s house. “Then I’ll come back because my vacations are over,” explains the man from Tangier, about his work as a maintenance technician. His wife and his sons Maysam and Moha, excited in the back seats, will stay all summer at grandma’s house and can’t sit still. “We are with the family and we go to a lot of places,” exclaimed Maysam, already nervous to arrive. Within hours, her family roots, her connection to her ancestors, and her parents’ culture awaited the girl. All after a trip between two continents, a strait and 1,168 kilometers to sit at the table of her grandmother Amina to eat couscous.