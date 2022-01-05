Home page world

School in Gijón in northern Spain © Jorge Peteiro / picture alliance

Madrid – Two construction workers were killed in the collapse of a school roof in the city of Gijón in northern Spain. They were there during the school holidays to repair the roof. Two more injured workers were taken to hospital on Wednesday, reported the regional newspaper “El Comercio”, citing the city administration. The reason for the collapse was initially not known. The police did not find the second body until the afternoon after searching for several hours in the rubble. Nobody was missed anymore, it was said.

The affected school “San Vicente de Paúl” in the center of Gijón is attended by almost 700 students, who fortunately were still in the Christmas holidays at the time of the accident. Otherwise the tragedy would have been bigger, suspected the Spanish media. Repairs would often also be carried out during normal lessons. (dpa)