Two conscripts in Mongolia shot the chief of the guard with machine guns. It is reported by RIA News citing the Xinhua news agency.

The incident took place in the Gov-Altai aimag on Thursday, April 8. After the murder of the chief of the guard, the soldiers fled with their weapons.

According to Central Asia, the soldiers are 19 years old, and the deceased is 34 years old. Escaping from the scene of the crime, the recruits stole motorcycles from local shepherds. Their search continues.

Earlier it was reported that a shooting occurred at the Fort Detrick military base in the US state of Maryland. Two US Navy medics were injured and the suspect was killed by local police.