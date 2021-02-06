Two Republican congressmen were fined for non-compliance with the rules of search in front of the entrance to the hall of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, the channel reports CNN…

Reportedly, Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde refused to go through the metal detector, and Congressman Louis Homert from Texas did not go through a second search after he left the room and into the bathroom. Now both Republicans will have to pay a $ 5,000 fine.

Meanwhile, Homert announced his intention to appeal the fine, as he did not know about the need to re-pass through the frames of the metal detectors to return to the meeting room.

Earlier, the US House of Representatives approved fines for congressmen who refused to search and pass through metal detectors in front of the entrance to the hall of the lower house of Congress. The fines will amount to $ 5,000. In this case, a repeated violation will be punished with a fine of 10 thousand dollars. These amounts will be withheld from the salaries of the violators.

Recall that the frames of metal detectors were installed in the Congress building after the storming of the Capitol on January 6.