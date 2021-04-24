Two robberies committed on weekend days and in the same time slot, with fifteen days difference between one assault and the other, and in two confectioneries in the Murcian district of Sangonera la Verde. In both cases, the sole assailant used a knife to intimidate employees and seize money from the cash registers.

There was no, on the part of the author or authors, fuss, shouting or aggressiveness when demanding what they were looking for, beyond the remarkable violence that the threat of a knife supposes.

«The guy was very calm; He seemed used to this situation, ”says the owner of La Espiga, one of the two establishments attacked. Despite the fact that in both robberies there are similarities in the ‘modus operandi’, the Civil Guard, which has taken charge of the investigations, has not yet determined whether the author of the robberies is the same person. The first robbery took place on Saturday April 3 at the aforementioned La Espiga confectionery, located on Manuel Falla street in the district. A man, with a Spanish accent and his face covered by a mask and hood, entered the establishment at around 9:00 p.m. The individual stood behind a client, who told him to pass in front of her, because she had already been treated.

The criminal continued walking and took out a large knife from inside the jacket he was wearing. With the gun in hand, he acceded to the other side of the counter, where the two employees were, whom he threatened. One of them alerted the owner of the shop, who was in the back room.

Fear of a stab



«I left alarmed by the screams and I found the ‘pint’. I took a step back, and immediately another forward. At that moment he put the ham knife at my neck while he asked me for the box “, remembers Juan Diego, owner of La Espiga. A video surveillance camera recorded the entire assault, and the ten seconds that continued were the most tense.

“I agreed to open the drawer of the cash register and, while he was taking the money, he cornered me in a corner, threatening me with the knife. He couldn’t stop staring at the blade, thinking only of dodging a possible stab. They were moments of great anguish, “he explains. With the loot in his pockets and the box looted, the thief left the establishment, unhurt.

Two weeks later, on Sunday April 18, the clerk of La pastry shop Hilario, located on Constitución Avenue in the same town, suffered a similar robbery. A man, with his face covered and a hat, entered the establishment at 8:45 p.m. and approached the counter. Employing some dissimulation, he showed the worker a knife that he carried in his hand, at the same time he asked her for the money from the box. «My partner was paralyzed, without reacting. He could only obey, ”says Conchí, an employee.

The robbery lasted just 30 seconds and was also recorded by the security cameras of the establishment. It was so quick and discreet that two clients, who were sitting at a table inside the premises, did not notice anything until the robber left and the worker screamed for help.