Abu Dhabi Police has set two conditions for drivers to benefit from a 35% discount on traffic violations, which are that they must be paid within the first 60 days from the date of their commission, and that they must not be among the serious violations.

She stated that drivers can get a 25% discount on the traffic violation when they pay it 60 days up to a year after issuing the traffic violation, and violations can also be paid in installments through banks at zero interest for a period of 12 months.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate launched the “Take Advice” initiative, with the aim of making it easier for drivers and motivating vehicle owners to pay traffic violations in installments, and enhancing public awareness of the advantages of early payment of violations, as the initiative offers several privileges and facilities.

Abu Dhabi Police has developed a mechanism that enables drivers to obtain the service of converting traffic points into the driver’s driving license, through the smart application and the General Command website. The Traffic and Patrols Directorate explained the service steps by entering the services menu, choosing the traffic points registration service, then entering the traffic file, if the vehicle owner is the driver, then continuing.

However, if the person who committed the violation is not the owner of the vehicle, the vehicle’s traffic file number is entered, the violation for which points are registered is selected, the selected data is reviewed and verified, then the registration is performed, so that the activation code is received in a text message over the phone, the sent code is entered, and the transmission is confirmed, and then it is completed. Registration process. Abu Dhabi Police provides a system for reducing traffic points, as programs have been provided that allow perpetrators of traffic violations to review their behavior, as every driver who holds a registered driver’s license benefits from it, with traffic points from eight points to 23 points, people whose driving licenses have been withdrawn, and those who exceed the cumulative limit of points. Traffic (24 points).