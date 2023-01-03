NYP: Fed and Congress’ irresponsible policies could prolong US economic agony

A change in the policy of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and continued “irresponsible” behavior of Congress will prolong the country’s economic agony, writes economist Véronique de Rougy in an article for The New York Post (NYP).

If the Fed stops raising the key rate until the moment when inflation in the country really manages to be curbed, the US will not be able to avoid problems, he is sure. To tame inflation, real interest rates need to be raised well above current levels, he said.

The expert accused the US Congress of spending and borrowing money irresponsibly. “The likely combination of these two threats practically guarantees that our economic suffering will last much longer than necessary,” he revealed the conditions of the US difficulties.

Earlier, journalist David Goldman said that the state of the American economy can be compared with “going to the bathroom”, and the deterioration of the situation – “with pressing the button on the flush tank.”