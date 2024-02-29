The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed 250 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers with a one and a half ton ODAB-1500 vacuum bomb

The Russian Aerospace Forces hit an industrial zone in the Luhansk direction with a volume-detonating bomb weighing one and a half tons, where units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had set up a temporary deployment point. According to intelligence data, there were two companies inside – more than 250 military personnel, they were destroyed, reports Telegram– channel “Inside Out”.

IN Telegram– the channel “Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring” suggested that the strike was caused by ODAB-1500 ammunition.