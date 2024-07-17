The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman announced the arrest of two companies that were transporting “dumps” from different areas in the emirate without obtaining the necessary permits. Three vehicles belonging to the two companies were fined, seized and confiscated, and each company was fined 10,000 dirhams for repeating the violation more than once, as part of the ongoing monitoring of all phenomena that violate regulations and requirements.

In this regard, the Acting Director General of the Department, Eng. Khalid Moeen Al Hosani, stressed that the Department does not hesitate to constantly raise awareness, spread positive culture among everyone, and identify the effects of the random use of landfill, which is a natural resource managed in organized ways, to ensure its sustainability and preservation in all areas of the emirate.

Al Hosani explained that the Rasid Department works around the clock, seven days a week, to maintain the ideal image of the emirate and its aesthetic appearance and confront all negative phenomena, stressing that the department will work to deter anyone who dares to violate clear laws. Al Hosani called on all companies to obtain the necessary approvals and permits to transport landfill sand, report any violations, and help the department reduce negative phenomena.