He collided with a car and the impact left him no escape: mourning for the sudden disappearance of Luca Canale

Two communities mourn the sudden passing of Luke Channel. The 45-year-old died in a car accident. The police are investigating, to try to reconstruct what happened and establish any responsibilities.

Luca Canale was at board his scooterwhen he collided with a car. The man died instantly and no one could do anything to save him. The violent impact left him no escape. There are two communities in mourning for the sudden and unexpected disappearance of the 45-year-old. He was originally from Agropoli, but resided in the municipality of Nocera Inferiore.

The road accident in which Luca Canale lost his life

The accident occurred at the intersection of via Cimabue, in Licinella di Capaccio, around 4 in the morning of Sunday 23 July. However, the dynamics it is not yet clear. The police are investigating to try to understand how things went.

Luca was aboard his scooter and after the collision, he ended up on the asphalt. The impact, too violent, he didn’t let him escape. The driver of the car, on the other hand, ended up hitting a pole and was not injured.

After the alarm, the 118 health workers reached the place in a short time, together with the Carabinieri agents. The two vehicles are now seized and are available to the prosecutor.

On the web, after the heartbreaking news of Luca Canale’s death, numerous messages of condolence and closeness to the family appeared, but also farewell messages for the 45-year-old. Those who knew him wanted it say goodbye and remember him one last time. Family and friends are still incredulous.

We hadn’t seen each other for years we spent our childhood together between school and fun, but this morning this tragic news arrived I almost didn’t believe it but instead……