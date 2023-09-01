At least two other explosions were recorded Thursday night in Ecuador, apparently linked to the series of car bombs that broke out since Wednesday in various parts of the country, at the same time that riots took place in some prisons.

In the Andean city of Cuenca (south) an explosion was recorded in the Totoracocha sectora firefighter who attended the emergency at the site informed the press, in which a vehicle can be seen with its damaged structure in the rear right part.

He indicated that no injuries were reported from that explosion, although windows of a nearby house were destroyed, and mentioned that another explosion was also reported in Cuenca on Thursday afternoon, but details of that case are unknown.

On the other hand, the Police reported this Friday the capture of four people, who were mobilizing in a taxi, inside which they were transporting explosive material (dynamite wads).

“The antisocials would allegedly be related to the detonation of a gas tank on the bridge in the Archidona sector, in the province of Napo, where there were no material or personal damages,” he said.

This Friday, The Police also reported the arrest of three citizens for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition in the tropical province of Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas.

On their side, the press from the province of El Oro, on the border with Peru, reported damage to a bridge after the blast, apparently from explosivesoccurred during the early hours of this Friday.

Neighbors of the place detailed that they heard two explosions on the bridge where, on Thursday, they had seen unknown persons leave a gas cylinder, a fact that alerted the population.

In process for terrorism

The State Attorney General’s Office reported this Friday that the Ecuadorian justice system ordered preventive detention for six of the ten detainees for the explosion of two car bombs in Quito.

On Thursday, the hearing for the qualification of flagrante delicto was established against the six apprehended, presumably related to the explosion of a vehicle in the La Mariscal sector, in Quito, an event that occurred about two hours before the explosion of a second vehicle.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Accepting his reasoned request, a judge ordered preventive detention for the six defendants (five Ecuadorians and one Colombian). for the crime of terrorism.

The authorities informed on Thursday that after the explosion of the second car bomb, four other people were arrested for their alleged relationship with the event.

The General Commander of the Police, Fausto Salinas, has indicated that one of the hypotheses that they handle within the investigation is that behind it is a criminal gang that wants to display its power after the interventions carried out by state forces in prisons to disarm these groups that control the prisons internally.

They also consider that they may be motivated as a protest by a series of transfers of prisoners who were changed prisons.

The two car bombs in Quito exploded near buildings linked to the National Service for Integral Attention to Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI), the state department in charge of the control and administration of prisons in Ecuador.

First exploded Wednesday night in front of a government building where SNAI offices used to function, while the second exploded in the early hours of Thursday in front of another building with offices of the same state agency. Neither of the two explosions caused casualties.

According to the authorities, some of the detainees have a history of robbery, illegal possession of weapons, murder and illicit association.

For the Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, the explosions are “actions classified as terrorist because they seek to instill in the citizenry terror, panic and fear”.

