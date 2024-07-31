The final of the America Cup It was held on July 14, with a victory for Argentina, who beat the Colombian national team in the final, which took second place.
According to the criteria of
Colombia had an extraordinary performance, reaching the final as one of the best teams in the championship.
It was not enough for him to win the title, but he left a very good impression ahead of the resumption of the World Cup qualifiers in September.
Meanwhile, this Wednesday, July 31, the ideal team for the Copa América was announced, according to the analysis of the Conmebol Tactical Study Group.
The ideal eleven
Included in this team are two players from the Colombian National Team: midfielder James Rodríguez, who has performed well throughout the championship, and defender Davinson Sanchez.
Sánchez was also one of the most outstanding players, with great defensive strength and also offensive contribution.
The ideal eleven includes the goalkeeper Dibu, Martinez (Argentina); Johnston (Canada), Cuti Romero (Argentina), Davinson Sanchez (Colombia), Hincapie (Ecuador); De Paul (Argentina), Ugarte (Uruguay), James (Colombia); Lionel Messi (Argentina), Lautaro Martinez (Argentina) and Raphinha (Brazil).
