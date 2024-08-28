A Moscow court announced on Wednesday that it has provisionally detained two Colombian citizens accused of being mercenaries for having fought against Russian forces in Ukraine.

“The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow has granted the request of the authorities in charge of the preliminary investigation to impose a preventive measure in the form of provisional detention on Alexander Ante and Jose Aron Medina Aranda,” the court said in a statement.

Both men, about whom the court did not provide further details, are accused of being “mercenaries”, a crime that can lead to a sentence of 15 years in prison.

According to the Russian state news agency TASS, they are accused of having fought in the Ukrainian army against Moscow’s forces in Ukraine.

In July, Colombian newspaper El Tiempo reported that the two men were due to return this summer via Venezuela, but were detained upon arrival in Caracas by police in that country, an ally of Russia. Nothing has been heard of their situation since then.

According to a friend of Ante’s family quoted by the newspaper, they were wearing Ukrainian army uniforms when they were arrested in Venezuela.

Russia, which launched its offensive in Ukraine in February 2022, considers foreign volunteers fighting in the Ukrainian army to be “mercenaries”.

Engaging in mercenary activity is severely punished by the Russian criminal code, although Russia has several paramilitary groups, including Wagner, the best known of all.