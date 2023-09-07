Two cocaine-positive twins: their mother abandoned them in the hospital

The conditions of newborn twins at the Buccheri La Ferla hospital in Palermo, who tested positive for cocaine, are worrying. The two, a boy and a girl, were abandoned by their 32-year-old mother, suffering from serious drug addiction problems. After giving birth, she left the hospital without recognizing her children.

According to reports from La Repubblica, a solidarity contest for the twins has already started in the hospital. Following the report to the prosecutor for minors, the two were temporarily entrusted to the health management: if the mother does not return, they will be declared adoptable.