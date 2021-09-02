Many are the rumors around the future of Víctor Manuel Vucetich with the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, since the names of coaches who can replace the nicknamed King Midas have sounded with great force, since Jaime lozano, until Antonio Mohamed and going through the possible return of Matías Almeyda, the rumors are to the letter.
Precisely the rumor of the return of Matías Almeyda is the one who has gained more strength in the last two days, since, according to journalist Fernando Cevallos, Vucetich’s dismissal will not occur until November if the team’s situation does not improve and, upon termination of his contract with San José, Matías Almeyda would be free to return to the Flock.
However, the pressure is so strong at the moment from the fans that, if the bad results continue to occur, in the Guadalajara team they would already have the yes of two coaches who would only be waiting for the call from Ricardo Peláez to join the Sacred Herd.
According to newspaper information Record, both Jaime Lozano and Antonio Mohamed would already be in a position to join Chivas as soon as they are given the green light to travel to Guadalajara. What is a fact that Vucetich has not secured his position and has to improve a lot if they want to remain as coach of the Herd.
