Patna: Two coaches of the Gorakhpur-Kolkata special train derailed near Silaut station between Muzaffarpur and Samastipur in Bihar on Tuesday evening. Rajesh Kumar, the chief public relations officer of East Central Railway, said that in this incident that happened at 5.17 pm, two coaches of the train got derailed.

One of the crashed coaches is a second AC coach while the other one is a sleeper coach. He said that there were no casualties and all the passengers of the train were safe in this accident which took place about 13 km from Muzaffarpur railway station.

Bihar: Two coaches of 05048 Gorakhpur-Kolkata Puja special train derailed between Silaut and Siho today. No casualties reported yet. Movement of trains affected on the route. https://t.co/0dZ3RVHibO pic.twitter.com/p2z0wDYZWM – ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

The DRM of Sonpur Railway Division has reached the accident site with a team. The accident relief train from Samastipur station has left for the accident site with doctors. Rajesh said that the said train will be taken to Samastipur station and additional coaches will be added to Kolkata.

He said that due to this accident, the down line from Muzaffarpur to Samastipur has been affected immediately while the operation on the up line is normal. Rajesh told that prima facie the cause of the accident has not been known.