Two agents from the National Intelligence Center (CNI) have been arrested in recent weeks for an alleged crime of theft of secret information, as sources familiar with the case have confirmed to EL PAÍS. An investigative judge from Madrid has already opened proceedings for the leak of classified information to the United States, according to her advance The confidential. For her part, the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, has confirmed at the Adazi base (Latvia), where she has gone to visit the Spanish troops, the opening of the judicial procedure and has stressed that the complaint before the court on duty has been presented by the intelligence service itself. Robles did not want to offer more details, claiming that the case is declared secret.

The two detainees, of whom one has already been imprisoned and the other has been released with charges, are middle managers of the Spanish secret service, according to the sources consulted, and the theft of the documentation would have been discovered in one of the controls. security checks that are carried out periodically to the center’s staff. Article 584 of the Penal Code punishes with sentences of 6 to 12 years in prison “a Spaniard who, with the purpose of favoring a foreign power, association or international organization, procures, falsifies, disables or reveals information classified as reserved or secret.” , likely to harm national security or national defense.”

For his part, the Minister of Justice, Félix Bolaños, has assured that the Government will present “all collaboration” with the court investigating the case. “What is appropriate is for the judicial investigation to be carried out. We will certainly do all the documentation and collaboration that we can provide so that these facts are clarified as soon as possible,” Bolaños declared after participating in a Council of EU Justice Ministers in Brussels.

It is not the first time that the Spanish secret service denounces one of its agents for treason. In 2007, the CNI denounced former spy Roberto Flórez, who had worked for the center between 1992 and 2004, after classified documentation was found in a premises and two apartments he owned in Puerto de la Cruz (Tenerife). He also seized a letter addressed to the Russian secret services in which he offered to work for them in exchange for a first payment of $200,000. Although it could not be proven that the delivery of secret documents had been completed, he was sentenced in 2010 to 12 years in prison. Even more notable was the case of Juan Alberto Perote, sentenced to seven years in prison in 1997 for taking the so-called microfiches from the secret service, which collected classified information about the dirty war against ETA and illegal wiretapping and ended up in the possession of the banker Mario Conde.

What makes the current case unique is that the foreign country for which the detained agents supposedly worked was not a hostile power, but rather an allied country, the United States, with which the CNI maintains close collaboration and there is a very high exchange of information. fluent. In the past, the Spanish secret services have complained to the CIA that it carried out operations on Spanish soil behind their backs without informing them in advance and even that it tried to obtain classified information by bypassing established channels, but the case had never been taken to court. but that it had been resolved discreetly between both services. If Washington has bought CNI agents, it would be a hostile gesture inappropriate for allied and friendly countries, diplomatic sources say.

Margarita Robles, visits the Spanish military at the Adazi base (Latvia).

Jesús Bartolomé (EFE)

